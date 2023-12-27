1/2
Last Weekend of Remedial Classes!
Our Remedial syllabus includes
beer, wine, and PIZZA!!!
Thu: 4pm-10pm
Fri & Sat: 12pm-11:30pm
Sun: 12pm-11pm
Call in to pick up a Pie!
518-444-4420
Thanks for your support as we spend this time honing our systems and warming up the space!
FULL BAR NEXT WEEK!
What are we doing?
Night School is the home of Deep Fried Beers. We're thrilled to welcome you in our taproom where you can try our latest concoction, or grab a sip from our carefully curated list of local and global beers and wines.
Stay tuned to hear about our cocktail program coming soon!