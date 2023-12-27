A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to Night School

Nestled in the heart of Athens, NY, Night School exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering pizza and drinks, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful slice. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full belly, and a few grins.

Our Team

  • Head Brewer/Owner

    Johnny Osborne. Good at drinking beer, better at making it.

  • Dean of Drinks

    Nathan Gebhard. Have you tried my clarified milk punch?

  • Principal Pepperoni

    Wesley Skopp. A little sauce goes a long way.