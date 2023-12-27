Menu
Food
- Cheese Pie
Bianco di Napoli marinara, parmesan, mozzarella$24.00
- Pepperoni Pie
parmesan, provolone, pecorino, Ezzo's all-beef pepperoni$28.00
- Daily Meat Pie
See our instagram stories for today's selection @nightschool4real$29.00
- Daily Veggie Pie
See our instagram stories for today's selection @nightschool4real$29.00
- Margherita Pie
Bianco di Napoli marinara, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, olive oil$27.00
- Dante's Detention Pie
mozzarella, roast garlic, spicy copa, calabrian chilies, Hawthorne ricotta, Mike's Hot Honey$31.00
- Locker Room Pie
mozzarella, pecorino, provolone, sausage, salami, Ezzos' all-beef pepperoni$32.00
- 4H Club Pie
pecorino, arugula, shaved parmesan, lemon$29.00
- House Salad
Radicle Farms greens, provolone, parmesan, pepperoncini, castelveltrano olives, oregano, house made vinaigrette$9.00
- Garlic KnotsOut of stock
- Sides
- Plating Fee$10.00
N/A Bev
- Club Soda$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Ginger limeade$6.00
- Root Beer$5.00
- Jarritos Soda$5.00
- Sicilian Soda$7.00
- Martinellis Apple Juice$7.00
- Saratoga Sparkling Water 28oz$7.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 500ml$5.00
- Athletic Brewing Golden Ale$7.00
- Guisness 0.0$8.00
Merch
- DFB Hat$35.00
Night School Location and Hours
(518) 444-4420
Closed • Opens Saturday at 12PM