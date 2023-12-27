Online Ordering is Now Available!
Night School
Food
- Cheese Pie$24.00
Bianco di Napoli marinara, parmesan, mozzarella
- Pepperoni Pie$28.00
parmesan, provolone, pecorino, Ezzo's all-beef pepperoni
- Daily Meat Pie$29.00
See our instagram stories for today's selection @nightschool4real
- Daily Veggie Pie$29.00
See our instagram stories for today's selection @nightschool4real
- Margherita Pie$27.00
Bianco di Napoli marinara, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, olive oil
- Dante's Detention Pie$31.00
mozzarella, roast garlic, spicy copa, calabrian chilies, Hawthorne ricotta, Mike's Hot Honey
- Locker Room Pie$32.00
mozzarella, pecorino, provolone, sausage, salami, Ezzos' all-beef pepperoni
- 4H Club Pie$29.00
pecorino, arugula, shaved parmesan, lemon
- House Salad$9.00
Radicle Farms greens, provolone, parmesan, pepperoncini, castelveltrano olives, oregano, house made vinaigrette
- Garlic Knots$6.00Out of stock
- Sides
- Plating Fee$10.00
N/A Bev
- Club Soda$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Ginger limeade$6.00
- Root Beer$5.00
- Jarritos Soda$5.00
- Sicilian Soda$7.00
- Martinellis Apple Juice$7.00
- Saratoga Sparkling Water 28oz$7.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 500ml$5.00
- Athletic Brewing Golden Ale$7.00
- Guisness 0.0$8.00
Merch
