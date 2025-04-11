Online Ordering is Now Available!
Night School
Pizza
Margherita Pie
Bianco di Napoli marinara, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, olive oil$27.00
Dante's Detention Pie
mozzarella, roast garlic, spicy copa, calabrian chilies, ricotta, Mike's Hot Honey$34.00
Cheese Pie
Bianco di Napoli marinara, parmesan, mozzarella$24.00
Pepperoni Pie
parmesan, provolone, pecorino, Ezzo's pepperoni$28.00
Daily Meat Pie
See our instagram stories for today's selection @nightschool4real or give us a call at 518-444-4420$29.00
Daily Veggie Pie
See our instagram stories for today's selection @nightschool4real or give us a call at 518-444-4420$29.00
Locker Room Pie
mozzarella, pecorino, provolone, sausage, salami, Ezzo's pepperoni$32.00
4H Club Pie
pecorino, arugula, shaved parmesan, lemon$29.00
Health Class (vegan) Pie
Bianco di Napoli marinara, vegan cheese, vegan sausage, roast mushroom and red onion$37.00
Pie of the Week!$35.00
Sides
Burgers 'n Bites
Smash Burger - Single
Single beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, lettuce & awesome sauce on a potato bun. Served with a side of fries!$13.00
Smash Burger - Double
Double beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, lettuce & awesome sauce on a potato bun. Served with a side of fries!$17.00
Veggie Burger - Single
Single vegan patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, lettuce & awesome sauce on a potato bun. Served with a side of fries!$15.00
Veggie Burger - Double
Double vegan patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, lettuce & awesome sauce on a potato bun. Served with a side of fries!$20.00
Wings (4pc)
from scratch, house brined jumbo chicken wings with your choice of sauce & dip$8.00
Wings (8pc)
from scratch, house-brined jumbo chicken wings with your choice of sauce & dip$13.00
Wings (12pc)
from scratch, house-brined jumbo chicken wings with your choice of sauce & dip$18.00
House Salad
Radicle Farms greens, provolone, parmesan, pepperoncini, castelveltrano olives, oregano, house made vinaigrette$9.00
Caesar Salad
Radicle farm greens, pecorino, house made caesar dressing, anchovy, garlic knot bread crumbs$10.00
Just the Fries
Helping of fries with a side of ketchup$7.00
Sides
Mike's Hot Honey, House-made Ranch, Bianco di Napoli Marinara
