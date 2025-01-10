Night School
Featured Items
- Margherita Pie
Bianco di Napoli marinara, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, olive oil$27.00
- Smash Burger - Double
Double beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, lettuce & awesome sauce on a potato bun. Served with a side of fries!$17.00
- Caesar Salad
Radicle farm greens, pecorino, house made caesar dressing, anchovy, garlic knot bread crumbs$10.00
Pizza
- Margherita Pie
Bianco di Napoli marinara, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, olive oil$27.00
- Dante's Detention Pie
mozzarella, roast garlic, spicy copa, calabrian chilies, ricotta, Mike's Hot Honey$34.00
- Cheese Pie
Bianco di Napoli marinara, parmesan, mozzarella$24.00
- Pepperoni Pie
parmesan, provolone, pecorino, Ezzo's pepperoni$28.00
- Daily Meat Pie
See our instagram stories for today's selection @nightschool4real or give us a call at 518-444-4420$29.00
- Daily Veggie Pie
See our instagram stories for today's selection @nightschool4real or give us a call at 518-444-4420$29.00
- Locker Room Pie
mozzarella, pecorino, provolone, sausage, salami, Ezzo's pepperoni$32.00
- 4H Club Pie
pecorino, arugula, shaved parmesan, lemon$29.00
- Health Class (vegan) Pie
Bianco di Napoli marinara, vegan cheese, vegan sausage, roast mushroom and red onion$37.00
- Pie of the Week!$33.00
- Sides
Mike's Hot Honey, House-made Ranch, Bianco di Napoli Marinara
Burgers 'n Bites
- Smash Burger - Single
Single beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, lettuce & awesome sauce on a potato bun. Served with a side of fries!$13.00
- Smash Burger - Double
Double beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, lettuce & awesome sauce on a potato bun. Served with a side of fries!$17.00
- Veggie Burger - Single
Single vegan patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, lettuce & awesome sauce on a potato bun. Served with a side of fries!$15.00
- Veggie Burger - Double
Double vegan patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, lettuce & awesome sauce on a potato bun. Served with a side of fries!$20.00
- House Salad
Radicle Farms greens, provolone, parmesan, pepperoncini, castelveltrano olives, oregano, house made vinaigrette$9.00
- Caesar Salad
Radicle farm greens, pecorino, house made caesar dressing, anchovy, garlic knot bread crumbs$10.00
- Just the Fries
Helping of fries with a side of ketchup$7.00
- Sides
Mike's Hot Honey, House-made Ranch, Bianco di Napoli Marinara
Just the Fries
Helping of fries with a side of ketchup